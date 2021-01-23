Family of boy slain on Christmas desperate for answers, Crimestoppers offering reward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 14-year old Jamere Alfred was killed in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Day at a Walgreens in New Orleans East while running errands with his cousins.
His father, mother, and others spent Saturday morning placing signs along Bullard avenue.
John Alfred, desperate for answers, says he forgives the person who killed his son, but his family still deserves justice.
“The life Jamere was living didn’t equate to the death that he suffered,” said Alfred.
“It’s been painful,” said Jamere’s mother Laricha Alfred. “You know every day is a different day of pain and grief, just not understanding. We need the community to step up.”
The family’s attorney Daryl Gray says they want to galvanize the community and let those who live in the area know that the senseless crimes like this can’t go unchecked. And for that, they need help.
“When you’re looking for solutions, it’s about communication,” said Gray.
“You have to put a face to problems. And I think here today what the Alfred family is doing is amazing because it shows that they are really concerned with not only solving this situation, but really helping the whole community going forward.”
Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for Jamere’s death.
You can call (504) 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip or visit crimestoppersgno.org
