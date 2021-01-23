JPSO: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Metairie.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to a business in the 3100 block of Houma Boulevard for a suspicious vehicle in the back parking lot.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
