JPSO: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Metairie

JPSO: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Metairie
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Metairie. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | January 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 7:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Metairie.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to a business in the 3100 block of Houma Boulevard for a suspicious vehicle in the back parking lot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.