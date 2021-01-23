Lottery hopefuls flock to buy tickets ahead of $1B Mega Millions drawing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Sales have been out the roof,” said Jessica Jacob.
When the mega millions jackpot reached $1 billion, jackpot-hopefuls lined up to buy their share of lucky tickets.
“Odds are pretty tough but we’ll see. Someone has to win. Can’t win if you don’t play,” said Shane Dicristina.
“I start when it hits $100 million and then I’ll start playing it,” said Shawn Guidry.
“I think my odds are pretty good. I bought my ticket because I’m hoping to win for me and my family,” said Chandra Duskin.
When the chances of winning the big jackpot 1/302.5 million, lottery hopefuls have different tactics and ideas for how to tackle those odds, or at least, how to feel better about them.
“On my way from Alexandria to here I was stopping a bunch of little stores along the way so I’ve got several so hopefully one of them will pay off,” said Mary Magnulty-Welcome.
“I play when it’s big like this because there are more people playing and I’m not interested in winning the big amount, I don’t expect that, but you can get more opportunities like the $50,000 or one of the lower prices. So I’m going for lower prizes,” said Gilbert Estrada
“I just buy my ticket, look on the news and say there’s a winner in Metairie then I’ll check my ticket hopefully that’ll be me,” said Guidry.
Even Jefferson parish’s registrar of voters decided the jackpot was too big not to try his odds.
“I’ve always wanted to retire so if I win there will be a vacancy for the registrar of voters if I win,” said Dennis DiMarco.
With something to be excited about, workers say even behind the masks, they can see the smiles as folks walk away, hoping they have the lucky numbers.
“All of them say, ‘Oh if I win I’m going to come back’. They’re awesome. They have positive vibes. It’s just been great,” said Jessica Jacob.
Because if those numbers do turn out to be the lucky ones, it doesn’t hurt to start dreaming about what to do with all that money.
“I’m going in old Metairie trying to find the biggest lot I could and build the biggest mansion possible and money would be no object,” said DiMarco.
“I’d share it with my family, share it with my church everyone will get a little envelope,” said Chandra Duskin.
“Give it all to charity. No I’m joking. I’d probably just buy a bunch of stuff,” said one man.
“I’d rather win and not have to work again,” said another woman.
