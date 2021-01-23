Man injured in Francis Dr. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigation a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Francis Drive around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
