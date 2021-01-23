NOPD: Two shot on Bourbon Street overnight

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 23, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 7:03 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a double shooting in the French Quarter that happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.  

Initial reports indicate there are two victims suffering with a gunshot wound(s).  Both have been transported to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

