NOPD: Two shot on Bourbon Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a double shooting in the French Quarter that happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.
Initial reports indicate there are two victims suffering with a gunshot wound(s). Both have been transported to the hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
This story will be updated.
