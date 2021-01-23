Ochsner to cancel upcoming appointments for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Health has announced that they will be cancelling upcoming appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week.
Patients who had appointments to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination beginning on Tuesday, January 26 will be contacted about the cancellation of their appointment.
Hospital officials say that the cancellations are due to the shortage of vaccines received this week. This week, Ochsner says they received 70 percent less vaccine doses than they have in the previous four weeks.
Due to the high demand, they will stop administering first doses to patients at all of their South Louisiana hospitals and clinics.
Patients who have already received their first dose and have an appointment to receive their second dose will still receive it as scheduled.
