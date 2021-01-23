UPDATE: Ochsner Health says vaccine shipments have decreased by 70 percent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Ochsner Health on Saturday updated information regarding its supply of COVID-19 shots saying, “shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine supply has declined by 70 percent over the past three weeks.”
In a Facebook post, Ochsner Health says appointments continue to be impacted across South Louisiana.
“COVID-19 vaccine supply is a national concern and Ochsner Health’s allotted vaccine shipments have unfortunately decreased by 70% over the past three weeks. Due to the limited vaccine supply, we are no longer able to schedule new appointments for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and first dose scheduled appointments are impacted as a result.
Patients with first dose vaccine appointments scheduled on or after Tuesday, Jan. 26 across South Louisiana (including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Northshore, Bayou regions and Ochsner Lafayette General regions) are being postponed until further notice.
This currently does not impact scheduled vaccinations at Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness (designated retail locations) and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Impacted patients will have priority access to reschedule and will be notified once we receive additional vaccines.
Patients who have received their first dose are GUARANTEED their second dose regardless of date and should keep their vaccine appointments. This appointment must remain on the schedule as previously scheduled and cannot be moved to a different day, time or location.
We understand this is disappointing news for many of our community members, but these changes will ensure a fair and equitable rescheduling process. We remain committed to serving all eligible individuals in Phase 1B on a first-come, first-served basis as supply becomes available.”
We encourage community members to visit Ochsner.org/vaccine for updates on scheduling availability or sign up for our weekly vaccine update email at ochsner.org/covidvaccine.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and flexibility throughout this constantly evolving situation.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.