Zack: More gloomy weather today; warmer and drier for Sunday

Rain is in the forecast each day for the start of the new work week. Monday, Tuesday and yes Wednesday all have some form of rain chances but timing out these little disturbances a few days in advance is very hard to do. I don’t foresee any of those days being a total washout but we will most certainly be dodging the rain showers. Highs stick to the 70s for the first half of the week before a strong cold front sweeps through on Thursday finally putting an end to this dreary, humid pattern.