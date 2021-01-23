Zack: More gloomy weather today; warmer and drier for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In weather usually what you see is what you get and well this gloomy pattern showed its face to end the week and it will most certainly continue this weekend.
A chance for drizzle or light rain showers will remain in place through the day on your Saturday. Overall any sprinkles out there won’t amount to much but given the clouds and the fog, it will make for a dreary day of weather. Highs today won’t budge as we will just sit right around the 60 degree mark.
I do have better news for Sunday as a warm front will lift north of the area bringing a warming breeze and dry weather. No rain is in the forecast for the second half of the weekend although clouds will remain thick. A southerly breeze with high temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 70s will certainly make it feel more like spring rather then January.
Rain is in the forecast each day for the start of the new work week. Monday, Tuesday and yes Wednesday all have some form of rain chances but timing out these little disturbances a few days in advance is very hard to do. I don’t foresee any of those days being a total washout but we will most certainly be dodging the rain showers. Highs stick to the 70s for the first half of the week before a strong cold front sweeps through on Thursday finally putting an end to this dreary, humid pattern.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.