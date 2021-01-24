LDH: COVID-19 outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament

GONZALES (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15-16, 2021.
The Department has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who attended the tournament either day – January 15 or January 16 – should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.
In addition, all individuals attending the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
All individuals attending the event should also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 can be transmitted before symptoms appear and even by people who never experience symptoms.
