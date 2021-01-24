O’Donoghue, men’s 4x4 register NCAA leads; Laird, Gunnarsson, Thomas, and Hardy win event titles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (LSU) - LSU track and field took collected six event titles at the Wooo Pig Classic that was hosted at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark. on Friday, Jan. 22.
Abby O’Donoghue (high jump), Terrance Laird (200 meters), Damion Thomas (60-meter hurdles), Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault), and Monique Hardy (weight throw) were the winners of the day.
The men’s 4x400 meter relay closed out the meet with an NCAA-leading time of 3:06.64.
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.