Zack: Morning fog gives way to a spring-like day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Technically the calendar says January but the weather the next few days will be more along the lines of spring.
Any morning fog out there will get blown away after sunrise as southerly winds increase across the area. This will bring a warm front out of the Gulf and send our highs soaring into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. Once we do get rid of the fog, lots of clouds will be leftover but rain chances today look slim to none.
To start the week we may be dealing with another foggy morning before we soar those temperatures yet again. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees will be possible on Monday as a front tries to approach the area. This front will lead to increasing chances for some showers or maybe a downpour by the late afternoon and evening hours. Overall the rain on Monday doesn’t look to add up to all that much.
This approaching early week front won’t be anything to get excited about as it will stall out right over us just like the past few have done. That means rain chances linger into Tuesday and even Wednesday before finally we get a stronger push of colder air to send us back to a January reality. Now the good part of this forecast, by Thursday and Friday it’s back to sunny skies and highs in the 50s with some cold mornings to come.
