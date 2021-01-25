Amite community mourns loss of longtime fire chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The funeral service for the longtime fire chief of Tangipahoa Fire District #1, Bruce Cutrer, was held Tuesday.
“Chief Cutrer dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. For more than 50 years, he risked his life to help his friends, neighbors, and complete strangers in their hour of need, and as a community, we mourn the loss of this man who was truly a public servant,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning also issued a statement upon learning of Cutrer’s death.
“Bruce was not just my longtime, dear friend. He was a mentor, a model fire chief, an honorable leader in his community of Amite, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather and just an all-around exceptional man. Bruce will be missed tremendously,” Browning said.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.