OFFICIAL: LSU names Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has officially hired Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator, the university announced Tuesday, Jan. 26.
“Daronte is a great addition to our staff,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of coaches including Dave (Aranda) and every person we spoke with raved about his knowledge and passion for the game. He’s going to bring tremendous energy to our defense and he will put our players in position to make plays, no matter the situation or scheme. Daronte spent a year working with Dave (Aranda) at Wisconsin and he’s learned from some of the best in the game during his five years in the NFL and I know that he’s going to do a great job with our defense. I’m excited he’s going to be an LSU Tiger.”
“I want to thank Coach Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woodard and the administration for this opportunity,” Jones added. “I am blessed and thankful to be part of the LSU family, community, and the strong traditions of this program. Geaux Tigers.”
According to reports, Jones signed a two-year contract that will pay him $1.3 million per year. He will reportedly also receive an up front $150,000 incentive payment.
Reports surfaced Monday that Jones was the likely choice for the Tigers to replace Bo Pelini, who served just one season in his second stint as defensive coordinator in Baton Rouge.
WAFB 9Sports reported on Jan. 23 that LSU was interested in interviewing Jones.
Jones, 41, has coached in the NFL for five years. He was with the Vikings just one year. Before that, he spent two years as the secondary/cornerbacks coach with the Bengals for two years. Prior to that, he was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Dolphins for two years.
At the college ranks, Jones coached defensive backs under former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda when Aranda held that position at Wisconsin in 2015. He was a defensive coordinator from 2005-2009 at Bowie State, where his defenses finished in the top five nationally three times.
Jones has ties to Louisiana, as he coached safeties at Nicholls State in 2002. He was then the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.