Bruce: Warm With Passing Showers Today-Return to January Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get the umbrella out today as we will see passing showers. Not a washout but some periods of fast moving showers. Scattered showers and a few storms are in the forecast today as a front stays stalled across the area. This will keep things warm and humid with some fog possible near the coastal areas.
Wednesday will start off much the same, with coastal fog and spotty showers. By midday, a stronger cold front will cross the area bringing a northwesterly breeze to drop temperatures throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Expect chilly mornings and sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front is likely by the end of the weekend which could spark up some showers on Sunday.
