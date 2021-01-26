De La Salle RB Montrell Johnson weighing his college options with signing day almost here

“I wanted to win it all for my team. I wanted to go out there and give it my all. Last year wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. That really impacted me a lot. I wanted to go out and make history at De La Salle. I thought about that all season long. How I wanted to be the first to win a state championship at De La Salle. We were very close, but it didn’t come out as we wanted to,” said DLS running back Montrell Johnson.