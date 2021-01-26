De La Salle RB Montrell Johnson weighing his college options with signing day almost here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If college coaches want to know what Montrell Johnson will bring to their team, well, just turn on tape of his last game at De La Salle. The senior racked up 182 yards rushing and four touchdowns against one of the best teams in the state, St. Thomas More.
“I wanted to win it all for my team. I wanted to go out there and give it my all. Last year wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. That really impacted me a lot. I wanted to go out and make history at De La Salle. I thought about that all season long. How I wanted to be the first to win a state championship at De La Salle. We were very close, but it didn’t come out as we wanted to,” said DLS running back Montrell Johnson.
“St. Thomas More is one of the best teams in the area, country. His performance that night was phenomenal. I love Montrell. Montrell is going to be missed at De La Salle. Just as much as you saw on the field, as much as humble as he is. A great young man off the field,” said De La Salle head coach Ryan Manale.
With National Signing Day a little over a week away, Johnson now needs to decide where he’ll suit up next season.
“Right now I’m talking to a lot of in-state schools. I’m talking to Tulane, LA. Tech, and UL (University of Louisiana) right now. I’ve been talking to Houston also. Just be on the lookout,” said Johnson.
Johnson was previously committed to the University of Arizona.
