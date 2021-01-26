‘Just ask’ and this New Orleans restaurant will stamp Harriet Tubman onto your bills

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bywater Bakery has a new policy. Ask them, and they’ll put a stamp on your cash.
On Mon., Jan. 25, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced a plan in the works to put the image of Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, replacing Andrew Jackson.
Bywater Bakery, located on Dauphine Street, is hoping to get the effort rolling a little quicker.
“Til the government gets to it, we can mint you some Tubmans right here,” an Instagram post said.
A note now sits at their community window that reads “Just ask. We’ll stamp your $20s.”
The “Tubman Stamp” is an art campaign created when former President Donald Trump’s administration halted the plan. The original image comes from an 1868 carte-de-visite portrait of Tubman taken by Benjamin Powelson in New York, according to the stamp’s creator on Etsy.
The effort to put on the $20 bill the image of Tubman, a former slave who helped others gain freedom, was first announced during the Obama administration in 2016.
The change in the $20 from former President Andrew Jackson to Tubman was supposed to have occurred in 2020, in time for the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said any change in the $20 design wouldn’t happen before 2030.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.