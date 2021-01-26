‘Just ask’ and this New Orleans restaurant will stamp Harriet Tubman onto your bills

Psaki: We're exploring ways to speed up efforts to but Tubman on $20 bill
By Mykal Vincent | January 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 4:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bywater Bakery has a new policy. Ask them, and they’ll put a stamp on your cash.

On Mon., Jan. 25, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced a plan in the works to put the image of Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, replacing Andrew Jackson.

More: Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says

Bywater Bakery, located on Dauphine Street, is hoping to get the effort rolling a little quicker.

“Til the government gets to it, we can mint you some Tubmans right here,” an Instagram post said.

A note now sits at their community window that reads “Just ask. We’ll stamp your $20s.”

The Bywater Bakery is minting custom Tubmans.
The Bywater Bakery is minting custom Tubmans. (Source: Instagram/BywaterBakeryNola)

The “Tubman Stamp” is an art campaign created when former President Donald Trump’s administration halted the plan. The original image comes from an 1868 carte-de-visite portrait of Tubman taken by Benjamin Powelson in New York, according to the stamp’s creator on Etsy.

The effort to put on the $20 bill the image of Tubman, a former slave who helped others gain freedom, was first announced during the Obama administration in 2016.

The change in the $20 from former President Andrew Jackson to Tubman was supposed to have occurred in 2020, in time for the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said any change in the $20 design wouldn’t happen before 2030.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.