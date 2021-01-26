PHOTOS: Northern Jefferson Co. hit hard by overnight deadly tornado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports early Tuesday morning in northern Jefferson County are multiple people are injured and there’s major structural damage after severe storms moved through the area overnight.
Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates has confirmed one fatality. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin confirmed the victim was a 14-year-old freshman at Fultondale High School.
Survey crews with the National Weather Service found at least high-end EF-2 tornado damage, indicating winds of 135 mph.
Fultondale Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says multiple agencies are still searching and remaining people who are trapped. He said he cannot confirm how many injuries or deaths there are, though it has been reported 18 people were transported to the hospital and 11 others were treated at the scene.
A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began soon after. There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale, including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.
