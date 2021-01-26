Sens. Cassidy, Kennedy make it clear where they stand on Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of Louisiana’s U.S. senators says he will keep an open mind as a juror for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial while the other says he plans to vote to dismiss the impeachment proceedings in the Senate.
The nation’s 100 senators were sworn in as jurors for the upcoming trial on Tuesday (Jan. 26).
Earlier in the day, Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana discussed his role in Trump’s second impeachment trial in a year.
“As a senator, I am to serve as a juror and I just tell people I’ll listen to the evidence and seek out as much as possible what the truth is and that will determine how I vote,” said Cassidy to Louisiana journalists during a video call from Capitol Hill.
Cassidy was asked by FOX 8 if he thought Trump had committed an impeachable offense by telling thousands of pro-Trump protesters to head to the Capitol building and show strength as both houses of the Congress were in session to vote on whether to affirm the electoral college’s results for the November presidential election.
The single Article of Impeachment passed by the U.S House of Representatives accuses Trump of inciting the deadly Capitol siege that followed Trump’s remarks at the rally attended by his supporters.
“I would rather not pre-judge, Sabrina, why am I hearing evidence? If worst-case scenario there’s evidence that the president received an FBI briefing that people were putting out pipe bombs as they did, and people were organizing violence with an intent to kill people as they did that would be one thing, that would be a worst-case scenario for the president. If on the other hand there’s testimony that the president didn’t know any of this and he was basically just giving, you know, like you would at a football game, fight, fight, fight, that’s another set,” Cassidy said.
“This is a political body, not a court of law, so this will ultimately be a political decision,” Sherman said. “For Republican senators, they’re making two calculuses, the future of their party and their own political futures and I think that’s what’s got to be going through every Senate Republican’s head today.”
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana issued the following statement on the impeachment trial proceedings.
“Today, I voted to affirm that these impeachment proceedings are unconstitutional.
“Based on the information I have right now, I voted today and will vote again later in the impeachment trial to dismiss the impeachment proceedings against former President Trump.
· “These proceedings have urgent and grave defects. Speaker Pelosi, who hates President Trump with the energy of a thousand suns, afforded President Trump no due process in the House. She held no hearings and refused to allow the president to put on a defense. I don’t know how you can un-ring that bell. Due process matters in America.
· “Democrats are now asking the Senate to impeach a president who isn’t president. We don’t even know if that is constitutional.
· “Coupling that with the fact that this is a very tender moment for America, I don’t see how the impeachment proceedings serve the common good of our country.
“Additionally, these proceedings, in part, represent a thinly veiled effort by the uber-elites in our country, who look down on most Americans, to denigrate further those people who chose to vote for President Trump and not vote for President Biden.”
The second impeachment of Trump by the House, during which some Republicans voted to impeach, and questions over whether Trump bears responsibility for the Capitol siege on January 6 have caused divisions within the GOP.
“This political decision by Senate Republicans is whether or not they want President Trump to be the leader of their party moving forward; those that want to turn the page, they now have a forum to do so, for those that are standing behind the president it’s one more opportunity to show loyalty,” Sherman said.
Some Republicans in Congress say the recent impeachment of Trump will further divide the country.
Sherman doubts that will be the case.
“I’m not sure we can be any more divided than we already are; the temperature’s really high, we just had a really divisive election with a very hot post-election time. This Senate trial is at best another forum to see that divisiveness on display. I don’t believe this trial would be any more divisive than what we’ve already been confronted with,” he said.
Cassidy does not support comments by some Senate Republicans about possibly boycotting the trial.
“As it regards boycotting the whole proceedings, that is not constitutional. I’m a senator it is my constitutional responsibility to be there,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy also commented on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package and why he wants to hear further justification from the administration on why such a large package is needed following Congress’ passage of a coronavirus stimulus package in December.
“Arguably a family making $300,000 a year does not need extra money from the federal government, targeted relief seems the wiser way to go, if somebody’s unemployed then unemployment assistance if somebody’s at risk of going homeless then help them make sure that they can make the rent. At the same time, hold the landlord harmless,” said Cassidy.
