Some African Americans reluctant to get COVID-19 tests; health leaders working to address problem

“A lot of people, they still don’t want to know if they have the disease because once they know they have the disease they feel an obligation that they have to take time off work so they can maybe avoid infecting other people, they may have to self-isolate from others including their family members and rather than having to know this information and do this, a lot of people, they don’t want to know, and so we have to break down those barriers,” said Katzmarzyk.