Suspect in chase drowns in Bayou Lafourche, officers say

MATHEWS, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body has been recovered from Bayou Lafourche.
Deputies believe the man ran from deputies on Monday night.
Just before midnight, deputies had responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in Mathews and found a man sitting inside.
While speaking to the man, he ran from the scene and jumped into Bayou Lafourche. After he entered the bayou, deputies lost sight of him.
With assistance from Water Patrol deputies, they searched through the night but were unable to locate him. The search continued Tuesday morning, and a body was recovered from Bayou Lafourche matching the man’s description, officer said.
The investigation into this suspected drowning is continuing, according to the sheriff’s department.
The man who drowned has not been identified.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.