Crawfish boil catering businesses trying to hang on during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those in the crawfish boil catering business are hurting right now due to the pandemic.
“I have not had one paid event since last March,” said Jeremy Schreiber with Nola Boils.
Schreiber’s livelihood depends on his ability to cater crawfish boils. But, he says that hasn’t happened since the pandemic hit.He tells us things were looking up when he was asked to do an outdoor crawfish boil for a group of vaccinated doctors next month.
“We had a contract with a local hospital here locally, a previous client, we had a contract with them yesterday, this morning said we can’t do it,” Schreiber said.”This was a group that was 100% vaccinated, at least the clients.”
Aaron Shaffer with Mr. Mudbug Catering is feeling the pinch too.
“When you look at what we did, say in 2019, over 50,000 pounds of crawfish we boiled, versus last year, we didn’t even do a quarter of that, Shaffer said.
He’s hopeful he will be able to make up some of that lost revenue later in the year when more and more people are vaccinated.
“Even with things like the St. Patrick’s Day parade and the Irish Italian parades where we would do like house parties where they would have 150 people at their house which could represent 500-600 pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes, we’re just not, that’s not going to happen,” said Shaffer.
Schreiber agrees it’s going to be tough staying in business without any festivals this Spring.
“Things get changed to October, well guess what, we’re out of season,” said Schreiber.
He says he’s just trying to hang on.
“It’s going to be very, very difficult unless something comes back soon,” Schreiber said.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.