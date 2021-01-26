Tom Brady to the Saints... it almost happened

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as Bree's children look on after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen | January 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:13 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Next week, Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl. The first nine were with the Patriots, and No. 10 will be with the Bucs.

But, if Drew Brees didn’t re-sign with the Saints in the 2020 offseason, Brady could’ve been making that SuperBowl run with the Black and Gold.

A FOX 8 source within the Saints organization said Brady and his agent were keeping tabs on the possible QB opening. If Brees did retire, instead of playing for his 20th season, the Brady camp had great interest in coming to New Orleans to team up with Sean Payton.

On March 17, reports came out that Brees was re-signing with the Saints on a two-year contract. That very same day, Brady announced on Instagram he was leaving the Patriots.

Brady and the Bucs knocked out the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, 30-20.

Numerous reports point to Brees, 42 years old, retiring this offseason. Brady, 43 years old, indicated he will return to Tampa Bay in 2021.

