VIDEO: Orleans Parish leaders discuss criminal justice system

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Top New Orleans leaders hosted a criminal justice roundtable Tuesday to discuss the justice system in Orleans Parish.
Today’s meeting comes one day after a Criminal Justice Committee meeting where city leaders discussed how to get to the bottom of significant increases in violent crime.
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said his department continues to see repeat offenders getting released from jail on low bonds or no bonds at all.
He also addressed manpower issues saying he hopes to hire at least 90 new officers this year.
Ferguson said the department is making arrests. Over the weekend officers arrested a 14-year-old girl for a carjacking, and says a 12 and 13-year old are still wanted for the crime.
”The biggest thing is just holding these individuals accountable. I’m not an advocate for incarceration, but some sort of mechanisms of holding the accused once they’ve been found guilty of a crime accountable for their actions,” said Ferguson.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams says he will be focused on decreasing and tracking repeat offenders so the city can measure what is working and what isn’t. Williams says he is also exploring intervention services for both adults and juveniles.
The NOPD says New Orleans reflects a nationwide rise in violent crime and the exact reason is difficult to pinpoint, although the department has suffered budget cutbacks due to COVID-19.
