Coast Guard searches for man who fell from barge in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person Tuesday in the Lower Mississippi River near Jefferson Heights in Jefferson Parish.
Elisander Alvardo, 44, was last seen wearing coveralls and no life jacket.
Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m. from Zito Fleeting reporting one of their barge workers had fallen overboard near mile marker 105 near Jefferson Parish.
The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.
Involved in the search are crews from:
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County helicopter aircrew
- Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County marine unit
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Sector New Orleans command center at 504-365-2200.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.