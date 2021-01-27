Cold front to end the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drier and cooler air builds into the area during the day on Wednesday. North winds will increase and gust up to 30 mph by the afternoon hours. It will be much cooler but sunny and dry for Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will quickly warm to above normal again by the weekend. Another cold front arriving Sunday may bring a shower or two but otherwise the next week looks dry.
Cool weather returns early next week.
