COVID-19 vaccination sites coming soon to Hancock, Pearl River counties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s some good news for those South Mississippians who have to travel a good distance to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The State Department of Health will be opening more vaccination sites in Hancock and Pearl River counties coming up in the next few weeks.
At the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, we’re told that they will extend vaccinations from four days a week to five. That will be the same schedule for the Jackson County location as well.
The convention center site has been open since last week.
“Be patient, take your time, get on that website and keep trying. It is about supply and demand,” said Matt McDonnell, Coast Coliseum and Convention Center executive director. “We can handle more capacity as soon as the state’s able to get more vaccine.”
For those who came through Tuesday to get their vaccinations, they say yes, the process was tough, they had to exercise a great deal of patience, but they said once they got here, the process went well.
We’re told when it’s up and running, the Hancock County vaccination site will be open three days a week while the Pearl River location will be open one day a week.
