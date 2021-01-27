Deputies investigate gunfire near Meraux Walmart

MERAUX, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating gunfire near a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Meraux.
The gunfire was heard around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Children playing at a nearby playground near Judge Perez Dr. and Hannan Blvd. ducked when they heard the nearby gunfire, according to witnesses.
Again, no one was injured according to deputies. The gunfire is under investigation.
