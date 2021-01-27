Shelby: One more rainy, foggy morning

Another round of morning fog and showers is expected across the area, but drier and cooler air will build in during the day. Rain will be done by noon as northerly winds increase. Gusts could be up to 30 mph by the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be much cooler, drier, and sunnier. Highs will only reach the 50s, and overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s north and west of the Lake and low 40s on the south shore.
Temperatures will quickly warm to above normal again by the weekend. Another cold front arriving Sunday may bring a shower or two but otherwise the next week looks dry.
Typically cool weather returns early next week.
