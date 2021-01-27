Orleans Parish elementary, middle school students to return to in-person learning

“I am pleased to see our metrics continue to trend in the right direction,” NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. said. “I want to thank our parents, teachers, staff and students for their perseverance in these challenging times. I would also like to thank New Orleans residents and businesses because without your willingness to mask up, stay socially distanced, and limit interactions with each other, we would not have the option we have today to move our youngest learners back where they belong: in the classroom face-to-face with their teachers and side-by-side with their friends.”