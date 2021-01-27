Orleans Parish elementary, middle school students to return to in-person learning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis announced that Pre-K through 8th-grade students will return to in-person learning effective Monday, Feb. 1.
High school students won’t return until after Mardi Gras break, but some smaller groups of 15 or less who work better in person can start next week.
“I am pleased to see our metrics continue to trend in the right direction,” NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. said. “I want to thank our parents, teachers, staff and students for their perseverance in these challenging times. I would also like to thank New Orleans residents and businesses because without your willingness to mask up, stay socially distanced, and limit interactions with each other, we would not have the option we have today to move our youngest learners back where they belong: in the classroom face-to-face with their teachers and side-by-side with their friends.”
Officials hope to return high school students – grades 9 through 12 – to their hybrid model of learning starting Feb. 22, after the Mardi Gras break.
As of Mon. Jan. 25, the District is tracking a total of 41 active cases of COVID-19 (26 staff; 15 students) among 28 schools. Of the 41 active cases, 24 were newly confirmed since the last report on Jan. 18, 2021.
The district’s COVID Case Tracker reports active cases over an approximately two-week period.
All schools are required to report positive cases to the Louisiana Department of Health and the District.
The District has established partnerships with LCMC Health Children’s Hospital and Ochsner Hospital for Children to provide frontline access to COVID-19 testing for students and staff experiencing symptoms.
The data included in the COVID-19 Tracker reflects self-reported cases from schools and provides the real-time impact of the pandemic in the Orleans Parish school community.
Weekly updates are released each Monday at 4 p.m.
