Donna Glapion appointed to fill Jason Williams’ Councilmember At-Large seat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has announced the appointment of Donna Glapion as interim Councilmember At-Large.
Glapion will fill the seat previously held by the newly-elected Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.
According to a tweet from the New Orleans City Council, Glapion worked as an Administrative Aid to Dorothy Mae Taylor, the first Black woman to serve on the New Orleans City Council and the first elected to the State Legislature, in 1990.
