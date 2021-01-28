Six Greek organizations suspended, several students facing suspension or expulsion due to Covid violations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University says several students are facing suspension or expulsion, and six Greek organizations facing suspension due to off-campus Covid violations.
Sigma Chi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta are currently on interim suspension.
Alpha Epsilon Phi and Zeta Psi were placed on interim suspension last week but their cases have both been resolved after going through the school’s conduct process. Their suspensions have since been lifted. Sigma Chi’s cases is expected to be resolved Thursday and will be off of interim suspension once completed.
Tulane officials say over the past few days they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases among undergraduate students. The school has also received several reports of COVID-19 violations off-campus with students attending large gatherings at bars and off-campus parties.
Because of the spike, Tulane University issued what they are calling Safer-at-Home restrictions for students on and off campus.
Undergraduate students will be tested three times a week while graduate students will continue to be closely monitored.
Off-campus students will be restricted from dining on campus and all students are encouraged to take their food to-go when possible.
Tulane has also suspended all fan attendance at school athletic events until further notice.
The campus’ new restrictions will remain in place for the next two weeks and school officials will reevaluate the restrictions before the end of the two-week period.
