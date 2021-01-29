Armed Robbery victim: “They acted like they were at work with no hesitation”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two armed robbery victims in New Orleans East say they’re disgusted with crime. They believe their attackers were juveniles.
Everything unfolded around 7 p.m. Friday night in the 6600 block of East Hermes Street.
The victims were two women, a 68-year-old and a 61-year-old. They told FOX 8 they believe the two gunmen were young.
Everything was captured on home surveillance video.
One of the victims came by to drop something off at her niece’s home. She stopped in front of the house, left her car running and the door open as she walked up to the porch. Once on the porch, the two gunmen turned and came running from the street. They pointed guns at her and demanded the woman’s keys.
“Two kids were just walking down the street, and they walked past and then they ran up on me with a gun. I didn’t know what they wanted. I thought they wanted my purse or something. I let out a scream so loud. It didn’t shake him. He didn’t blink his eyes. He looked straight at me and he said, keys. I’m holding my hands up screaming, ‘I don’t have any money. I don’t have any money.’ He said keys, and I just dropped the keys out my hand,” says one of the victims.
“When I got past the house, a guy had a gun in her face and another one was coming towards me across the lawn and I fell in a ditch. He picked up the keys and they ran in jumped in her car,” says another victim.
The two gunmen took off in the woman’s vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Camry.
The two victims weren’t hurt, but they are still very upset about what happened.
If you know anything that could help police solve this case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.