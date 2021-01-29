Baton Rouge police searching for driver of van used in possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile

Baton Rouge police searching for driver of van used in possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile
Baton Rouge police say they are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of this vehicle which is suspected in possible attempted kidnapping near Plank Road and Byron Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | January 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 6:11 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a suspected vehicle in a possible attempted kidnapping.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says officers are currently investigating two incidents that happened near Plank Road on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near Plank Road and Wyandotte Street around 2:45 p.m. Coppola says moments before the shooting investigators learned of a possible attempted kidnapping of a juvenile near Plank Road and Byron Avenue.

Authorities identified a possible suspect vehicle in the attempted kidnapping as a white, unmarked van with a Florida license plate.

Baton Rouge police say they are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of this vehicle which is suspected in possible attempted kidnapping near Plank Road and Byron Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Baton Rouge police say they are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of this vehicle which is suspected in possible attempted kidnapping near Plank Road and Byron Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Coppola says investigators do not know if both incidents are connected. No one was injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.