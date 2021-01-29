Bruce: Dry Weekend Days-Rain Overnight Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful sunny Friday, clouds will invade the area as a front moves in from the west. Clear and cool tonight but clouds increase Saturday. It will be a dry day, so keep outdoor plans going. Saturday night will see passing showers and the timing works out great. Any rain ends by 9-10am with some sunny breaks late in the day.
For the new work week, it’s back to highs in the 50s with some cold nights on the way.
