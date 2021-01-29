Infant found safe in Hollygrove following kidnapping from Westwego

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a baby has been found safe in Hollygrove following a reported kidnapping in Westwego Friday.
State Troopers say the 9-month-old boy was dropped off on the porch of a home in the 8500 Stroelitz Street.
The child was inside of a black 2015 Nissan Titan pick-up truck when it was taken from the 700 block of Avenue C around 12:30 p.m.
The boy’s father says he left his son inside of the truck when he went inside of a house to get some food. When he returned, the truck was gone.
Friday afternoon, the boy was reunited with his family outside of the Westwego Police Station.
Witnesses told police they saw a man wearing a white t-shirt driving the truck erratically. He was last seen around 1:50 p.m. on Airline Drive in New Orleans traveling away from Metairie.
The truck has not been found.
Police say the truck has a Louisiana license plate that reads C930517. The truck has damage to the right side and a “Baby on Board” sticker in the rear window.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.