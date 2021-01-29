LSU hires Miami DC Blake Baker as LB coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has named Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker as the new linebackers coach for the Tigers, the university announced Thursday, Jan. 28.
He served as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Hurricanes for the past two years.
The Houston native has ties to Louisiana. He played linebacker at Tulane (2000-2004) and coached at Louisiana Tech (2014-2018). He started out as the safeties coach and was later named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Baker also coached safeties at Arkansas State (2013) and was a graduate assistant at Texas (2010-2012).
