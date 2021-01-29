LWC: 1099-G tax forms now available for La. residents who received unemployment benefits in 2020

A: You should first review all your 2020 payments showing in your account in our HiRE website. If the total in HiRE doesn’t match the total shown on your 1099-G, you can contact our Unemployment Call Center at 866-783-5567 and request a payment review. If an error is identified, we will take necessary action to make the correction and issue a corrected 1099-G. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) advises if you received a 1099-G in error and it has not been corrected before you file your federal income tax return, you should NOT report the income. You must attach a statement to your return why you are not reporting the 1099-G income. A copy of the submission confirmation from the LWC’s online fraud reporting form can serve as the written statement.