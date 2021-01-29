MISSING: Chalmette woman not seen since mid-December

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding Tiffany Chatham, 32, of Chalmette.
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says Chatham has been missing since mid-December 2020.
Chatham was last seen in the Arabi and lower Ninth Ward areas where she is known to frequent, deputies say.
She’s described as being 5-foot-1-inches tall and about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chatham is asked to contact St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Donald Johnson at (504) 421-2706, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or (504) 271-2501.
