Man arrested in shooting that killed one, injured infant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Algiers on Wed., Jan. 27, that left a man dead and an infant injured.
Police arrested 28-year-old Carlos Brown Thursday evening.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Kabel Drive and General DeGaulle Drive.
Police say a man, identified by his son as Anthony Davis, 46, was found shot to death in a vehicle. An infant was also struck in the leg.
Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Southlawn Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found Brown with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Through their investigation, it was determined that the two scenes were connected and the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Upon Brown’s release from the hospital, he was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder, domestic abuse child endangerment, and two counts of simple assault.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner at (504) 658-5300.
