President Biden’s climate change orders will impact Louisiana’s oil and gas industry

Governor John Bel Edwards talked about Biden’s executive orders at his news conference on Thursday, January 28. “Obviously, we’re concerned about any moratorium like that, that could adversely impact our state, or the energy security of our country. We are talking to different folks in the industry right now, to try and figure out what that impact would be. There are a number of leases that have been stock-piled over time. And so, quite frankly, the one-year moratorium on the leasing, other than some revenue that would come to the state, for example, as a percentage of what that lease revenue would be, that’s going to have an impact on us. But in terms of what happens over the course of the year, if they permit the drilling activities, on leases that have already been obtained, then the impact will not be as great as it otherwise would be. And we’re trying to figure out exactly what all of this means. As you know it all happened in the last couple of days, and we are talking to our partners and I’m looking forward to engaging with the Biden administration to make the case for continued leasing and exploration production in the Gulf.”