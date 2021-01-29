Shelby: Cool, sunny end to the week

After this morning’s cold start, we’ll enjoy a beautiful day. Highs will reach near the 60 degree mark under sunny skies with less wind.
A quick warm-up is expected Saturday with highs reaching the low 70s. Clouds will also increase on Saturday and a few spotty showers are possible Sunday morning. The rain shouldn’t last long, though, so most of our weekend hours will be enjoyable!
Cooler, drier air along with sunshine will return for the early half of the next work week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.