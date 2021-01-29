Suspect arrested in connection with N. Galvez St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on North Galvez Street that left a man dead Wednesday evening.
NOPD arrested 35-year-old Paul Bickham Thursday.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of North Galvez St. around 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 27 and found Joshua Bates, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators were quickly able to identify Bickham as a suspect in the shooting.
Bickham was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second degree murder.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.