3 Tigers set to play in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFB) - Three former LSU Tigers, linebacker Jabril Cox, safety JaCoby Stevens, and wide receiver Racey McMath, are spending the week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
They are joined by Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Amite, although he’s not playing in the game on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Those former Tigers are on the American team. Two of them flashed in a sequence from practice Thursday. McMath caught a touchdown pass from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones while Smith is sidelined. Cox provided the pressure before the toss to the former Tiger from New Orleans.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The game can be watched on NFL Network.
