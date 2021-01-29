Toddler dies day after vehicle became submerged in crash in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say a toddler that was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday, Jan. 27 has died.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said Jason Molder, 4, of St. Amant, died Thursday, Jan. 28.
Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday as Alayna Duncan, 24, of St. Amant, and her three passengers were traveling eastbound on Weber City Road (LA 429) in a 2006 Nissan Titan. For reasons still under investigation, investigators say the Nissan exited the roadway to the left and proceeded into a canal bordering the roadway.
After entering the canal, the Nissan became submerged. Police say Molder was the rear seat passenger in the vehicle.
Investigators say seatbelt usage is unknown at this time, due to the severity of the crash.
Duncan and Molder sustained serious injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Scrantz. The two additional passengers sustained moderate injuries and were also transported to a local hospital.
Police were notified on Thursday Molder had succumbed to his injuries.
Scrantz says a toxicology sample was obtained from Duncan for analysis.
