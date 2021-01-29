Zack: A cool, sunny way to end the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You know what they say if you don’t like the weather, just wait a day it will change but in this case wait two days as we will quickly be back to the 70s by this weekend.
Tonight will be the coldest night of this chilly stretch as temperatures dip into the low 30s north of the lake, with low 40s likely on the south shore. This will certainly allow for some frost in outlying areas so make sure you protect those plants north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.
After that cold start in the morning Friday, it will turn out to be a beautiful day. Highs will climb nicely under sunny skies with most locations topping out right around the 60 degree mark.
By the weekend it’s back to 70 degree weather to go along with increasing clouds and even a chance for that. That rain looks to be early Sunday so most of the daylight hours on Saturday and again Sunday afternoon will be just fine. Cooler air returns for the early half of the next work week.
