Zack: Warming up this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Your end of the week forecast is quite a beauty as sunny skies and cool temperatures make for a pleasant Friday.
If you aren’t a fan of the winter chill, it will leave us this weekend. Highs are expected to jump into the low 70s on Saturday ahead of our next frontal boundary. This front will act to increase clouds throughout the day but no rain is expected.
As the front flies through the area early Sunday we will see a band of showers. I’m not expecting the rain to really amount to much and should be out of here by the lunch hour. Don’t be surprised if sunny skies return quickly behind this front making for a pleasant Sunday afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s.
For the new work week, it’s back to highs in the 50s with some cold nights on the way.
