LSU drops heartbreaker to No. 10 Texas Tech, 76-71, in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team fought hard the entire game but No. 10 Texas Tech went on a 12-0 run in the final minute to take the win at the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 30, as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers (11-5, 6-3 SEC) fell 76-71 to the Red Raiders (12-5, 4-4 Big 12). LSU had turnovers, missed free throws, and air balls on shots in the final moments of the game.
Javonte Smart tied a career-high with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. He also scored 29 in an 82-80 overtime win for No. 13 LSU over No. 5 Tennessee on Feb. 23, 2019. He also had three steals. Cam Thomas added 25 points.
Terrence Shannon Jr. led Texas Tech with a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds. Mac McClung added 22 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers led by as many as eight points in the first half but held just a one-point advantage at halftime, 33-32. A putback by Shareef O’Neal put LSU up 64-71 with 1:06 to go in the game. Then, McClung hit two 3-pointers to make it 71-70. The Red Raiders then made a layup and four free throws to secure the win.
LSU shot 43% from the field, while Texas Tech made 42% of its shots from the floor. The Tigers were 39% on 3-pointers and the Red Raiders were 30% from beyond the arc. LSU struggled at the free throw line, making just 12-of-18 (67%), which is huge in a five-point loss. Texas Tech was 17-of-21 (81%) from the charity stripe.
LSU was outrebounded 41-29. The Tigers also had foul trouble. They were called for five charges. Trendon Watford fouled out in the final seconds with just four points and four rebounds. He picked up a technical foul with less than 10:00 left in the game. The Texas Tech bench outscored LSU’s bench, 28-2.
Darius Days went down with an injury midway through the second half and didn’t return. He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Head coach Will Wade said it is a knee injury that will sideline Days for a “couple weeks.”
LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to face No. 9 Alabama in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Tigers were blown out 105-75 by the Tide when the teams met on Jan. 19.
