LSU looks to seize ‘great opportunity’ in hosting No. 10 Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team has a great chance to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume when the Tigers host No. 10 Texas Tech in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.
Red Raider junior guard Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown, scored a game-high 30 points Monday night at No. 11 West Virginia. McClung hit 11 three-point shots in the exciting, back and forth contest. Unfortunately, his final shot of the night, with just a second left, didn’t fall in an 88-87 defeat to the Mountaineers.
So, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard and his guys will be looking for a strong, bounce-back performance.
“It’s a great opportunity for us; that’s what it is,” said LSU head coach Will Wade. “It’s a high-level team. It’s a great opportunity for us. We’ve squandered some opportunities this season. I don’t think there’s any secret about that. Eventually, you have to start taking advantage of them. It would be a great time to start on Saturday. It’s a tremendous team, tremendous program. Just a really good opportunity for our guys.”
The Tigers are coming off a 78-66 win over Texas A&M in which LSU stepped up defensively and held the Aggies scoreless in the final 8:50 of the game. The Tigers scored 18 points during that time period to rally late and get the victory.
Texas Tech made the Elite Eight three years ago, before reaching the National Championship in 2019. The Red Raiders fell 85-77 in overtime to Virginia.
LSU (11-4, 6-3 SEC) will face No. 10 Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4 Big 12) at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
