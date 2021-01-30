Nicondra: Overnight rain ahead of our next cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild conditions overnight with showers ahead of a cold front moving into the region. Any rain should end early on Sunday with the winds shifting to the north behind the front. The cold air will lag a bit behind so afternoon temperatures on Sunday will bounce back to near 70. Colder air will continue to stream in through the overnight into Monday. Monday morning lows will be in the 30s north and 40s south. Expect Monday to be much colder with highs only in the 50s. As high pressure settles over the area Monday evening and winds settle Monday night into Tuesday will get quite cold with some areas seeing freezing temperatures to start the day.