NOPD: Man shot in Algiers; 4 suspects sought
(Source: Karly Tinsley)
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 30, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 11:17 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 32-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block Memorial Park Drive.

Police say two suspects were walking in the area when they approached victim’s vehicle and fired several shots.

Both suspects were seen getting into a silver vehicle, along with two additional suspects.

The four suspects were only described as black males.

