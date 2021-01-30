NOPD: Man shot in Algiers; 4 suspects sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 32-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block Memorial Park Drive.
Police say two suspects were walking in the area when they approached victim’s vehicle and fired several shots.
Both suspects were seen getting into a silver vehicle, along with two additional suspects.
The four suspects were only described as black males.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.